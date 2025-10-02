NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Boosted by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $187.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.17. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

