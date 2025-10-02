Overbrook Management Corp Has $29.44 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 5.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

AVGO stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.48 and a 200 day moving average of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

