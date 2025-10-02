Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 61.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 17.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.1%

OC stock opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $123.40 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average is $142.56.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

