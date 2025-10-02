Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $244,000 in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $370,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

Shares of VFMO stock opened at $191.90 on Thursday. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.44.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

