Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 3,490 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.4% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 61,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.
View Our Latest Report on Broadcom
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
