Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 113.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 34.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 220.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,942.95. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $82.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

