Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Webster Financial news, insider James Mi Griffin sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $125,056.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,263.28. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 239,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,582.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,445 shares of company stock worth $2,168,537. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $58.92 on Thursday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

