Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAN. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SAN stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

