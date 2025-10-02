Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 72.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

RJF opened at $166.04 on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

