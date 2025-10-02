Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after acquiring an additional 81,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 426,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TM opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $202.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.96 and a 200-day moving average of $184.67. The company has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

