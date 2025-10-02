Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 396.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460,143 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,433 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4,673.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,708 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,516,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,627 shares of company stock worth $34,866,089 in the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Pinterest stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

