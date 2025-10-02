Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of META opened at $717.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $753.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,570,329 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

