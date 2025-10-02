Promising Apparel Stocks To Research – September 29th

Get alerts:

NIKE, Boqii, and Target are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, market and sell clothing, footwear and related accessories. Because they sit squarely in the consumer discretionary sector, their performance is closely tied to fashion trends, seasonal demand shifts and broader consumer spending patterns. Investors in apparel stocks typically evaluate factors such as brand strength, inventory turnover, supply-chain efficiency and marketing effectiveness to gauge growth prospects and potential risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Boqii (BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

