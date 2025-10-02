Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 457 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3,534.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TECH shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

