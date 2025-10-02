Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.76 Million Position in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1,879.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 186,799 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,981,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 96.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 36.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,881.63. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,960. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,083. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLBD opened at $55.51 on Thursday. Blue Bird Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.79.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

