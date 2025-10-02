Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 50.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 49.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

