Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 62.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,650 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,647,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,307,000 after purchasing an additional 642,104 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,076,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,124,000 after purchasing an additional 229,353 shares in the last quarter. Venator Management LLC raised its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 754,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 600,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 75,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $378.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bradford Hale bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 144,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,606.48. This trade represents a 7.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

BWIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

