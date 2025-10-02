Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 58,881 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 58,881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $294,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,118 shares during the period. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $130,434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 103.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $110,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,876 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Lyft by 75.2% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,587,553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,388 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,167.16. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $449,442.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,478,649.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Lyft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.02.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

