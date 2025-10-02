Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 58,881 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 58,881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $294,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,118 shares during the period. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $130,434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 103.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $110,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,876 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Lyft by 75.2% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,587,553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,388 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lyft stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.
In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,167.16. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $449,442.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,478,649.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Lyft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.02.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
