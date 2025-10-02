Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,994,787 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.10.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

