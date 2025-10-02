Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:RGA opened at $193.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

