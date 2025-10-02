RJA Asset Management LLC Sells 147,100 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

RJA Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 147,100 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 79.4% of RJA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RJA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $230,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.51.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.08. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

