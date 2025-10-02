Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 6,465.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 517,651 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 663,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 44,730 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Rollins by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

