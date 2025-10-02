Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.89%.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

