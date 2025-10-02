Scott & Selber Inc. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 5.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.5% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

