Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after buying an additional 2,842,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $50,897,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $35,406,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,849,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $131.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 594,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

