Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Halliburton by 830.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Halliburton by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,724,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 165,149 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Halliburton by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 199,427 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $32.57.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.37.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

