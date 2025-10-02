Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 248.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,574,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after purchasing an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 60,177.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 216,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 106,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,030,194.18. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,640.30. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $257.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $271.81.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

