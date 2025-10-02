Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,876,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,535,000 after buying an additional 1,495,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,149,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 120.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,559 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $23,829,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 257.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 948,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 682,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 566.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Independence Realty Trust

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.