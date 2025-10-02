Signaturefd LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $430.91 on Thursday. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.63.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

