Signaturefd LLC Has $353,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IDACORP by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in IDACORP by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in IDACORP by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $134.35.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Wall Street Zen raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.