Signaturefd LLC Has $364,000 Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2,135.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 443,222 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,912,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,344,000 after acquiring an additional 152,538 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.8% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 240,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 127,575.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 109.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,716 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Trading Down 1.8%

CCL opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

