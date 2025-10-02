Signaturefd LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,360,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,011 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,363,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,269,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.