Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 101.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 617.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 904.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 63.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,231,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.19%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

