Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41,852.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,403.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 125.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $2,506,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

