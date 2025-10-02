Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,108,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,408,000 after buying an additional 487,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,049,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,291,000 after buying an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,597,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,025,000 after buying an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,015,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,457,000 after buying an additional 48,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,005,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $995,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,168. This trade represents a 35.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,172.52. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,537. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%.The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Cowen started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

