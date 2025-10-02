Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 293.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,468,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,640 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.6% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,091,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,520,000 after purchasing an additional 215,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,089,000 after purchasing an additional 672,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after purchasing an additional 180,539 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

NYSE:MOD opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $3,471,809.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,689 shares in the company, valued at $16,265,256.53. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $5,297,259.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 90,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,657.50. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,001,392 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

