Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Orix Corp Ads $IX

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 399.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 856,122 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,058,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,120,000 after purchasing an additional 847,120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Orix Corp Ads by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 382,251 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Orix Corp Ads by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 316,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Orix Corp Ads has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $27.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

