Signaturefd LLC Sells 222 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 17.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 13.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axis Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Activity at Axis Capital

In related news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $420,038.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,366.33. The trade was a 20.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $345,345.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,597.65. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,048 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

