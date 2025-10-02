Signaturefd LLC Sells 421 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Futu by 285.2% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,872,000 after buying an additional 3,189,189 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $98,651,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 883.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,262,000 after purchasing an additional 888,760 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,172,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in Futu by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,901,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,632,000 after purchasing an additional 618,701 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. Dbs Bank raised Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Shares of FUTU opened at $176.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.87. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $199.86.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

