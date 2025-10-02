Signaturefd LLC Sells 557 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

