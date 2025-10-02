Signaturefd LLC Sells 68 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,018.95. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,043 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $501.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $557.44 and a 200-day moving average of $564.45. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $498.58 and a one year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.27.

Read Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.