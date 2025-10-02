Signaturefd LLC Sells 919 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $129.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.78.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

