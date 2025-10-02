Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys 1,423 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.6% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

