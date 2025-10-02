Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. increased its stake in First Solar by 103.6% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 86.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.40.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $224.82 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $240.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

