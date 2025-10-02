Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 81.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,231,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $556.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.98. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $559.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.