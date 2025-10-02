Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 81 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 33.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The firm had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. BNP Paribas downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

