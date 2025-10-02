Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 108.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $248.33 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $248.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.07 and a 200-day moving average of $218.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

