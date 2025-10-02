Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 58.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 115.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.61. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

