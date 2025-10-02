Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 972.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $38,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MAA stock opened at $138.13 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.69%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

