Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $101.23 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,333.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

